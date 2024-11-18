Nayanthara - Dhanush controversy: Actresses comes in support of Nayan

The Tamil movie fraternity has been in a storm of controversy after the news that reportedly Lady Superstar Nayanthara has written an open letter to voice her protest against the actor-producer Dhanush. Nayanthara, as it was heard, has accused Dhanush of slapping her production house with a copyright strike worth ₹10 crore for using a mere 3-second behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip from the sets of their 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The letter from Nayanthara overnight took the world by storm. What it also hinted at was that there have indeed been several actresses truly inconvenienced by Dhanush. Whether it is sexual harassment, molestation, or whatever else, it is what's coming out of this support from multiple heroines: a very hurt Dhanush must have ruffled some feathers at least.

Also read: Nayanthara Birthday Special Photos

Many popular heroines have come out in support of Nayanthara, sharing her letter on their social networking sites. Some of them include Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Manjima Mohan, and Gouri G Kishan, supporting Nayanthara. Actress Shruti Haasan also chimed in to voice support for Nayanthara, as she liked the latter's post, as they had shared screen space with Dhanush in the film 3 in 2012.

Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule HD Photos

The sources close to Dhanush are indicating that the actor-producer is unhappy with a public rebuke by Nayanthara and is contemplating a legal response. The developments of the situation make fans and industry insiders eager to see how things would move forward.

The scandal has opened up a further debate on the industry of power and respect played here, as many are demanding accountability and transparency. As more information comes out, it goes without saying: this scandal will forever leave its print on the landscape of Tamil cinema.

Also read: Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Touching, Inspiring Journey of Nayan!