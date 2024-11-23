Nagarjuna Opens Up About ANR's Shocking Suicide Attempt

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently participated in the International Film Festival of India held in Goa, where he engaged in multiple panel discussions. During these conversations, he candidly shared insights about his life, career, and family. Among the highlights was a poignant revelation regarding a challenging moment in his father, the legendary actor ANR's life, when he attempted suicide.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s 'Kissik' Song Set to Create a Nationwide Sensation with Multilingual Release!

Nagarjuna disclosed that ANR faced severe mockery due to his portrayal of women on stage, which greatly affected his mental health. “My father, who began playing women’s roles, endured ridicule for his perceived feminine traits. This led to his deep disappointment and a tragic moment where he contemplated suicide. He went to Marina Beach, expressing a desire to end his life because of the jeers he faced. However, while wading into the seawater, an inner voice encouraged him to step back,” Nagarjuna recounted.

Also read: IFFI 2024: Akkineni Nagarjuna Family Shines at International Film Festival Goa

Additionally, he shared that ANR had received advice suggesting that smoking cigars would deepen his voice. In an unusual effort to alter his vocal quality, ANR frequently visited the beach at dawn, where he would shout into the ocean for several minutes to achieve a hoarser tone.

The esteemed actor ANR passed away on January 22, 2014, after a battle with stomach cancer.

Also read: Sobhita Met Naga Chaitanya through Nagarjuna!