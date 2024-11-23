Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s 'Kissik' Song Set to Create a Nationwide Sensation with Multilingual Release!

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa:The Rule is building massive excitement across the country, especially after the tremendous success of the first part. Directed ambitiously by Sukumar, the second part of the movie is eagerly awaited. The film is set to hit the big screens on December 5th. To create more buzz, the makers have already dropped the trailer in Bihar and are planning events in major cities across India to promote the film.

One of the biggest events is scheduled in Chennai on November 24th, where the team will not only promote the film but also unveil the much-awaited item song "Kissik". The song features a high-energy dance number performed by Allu Arjun and Sri Leela, and it’s expected to be one of the film’s highlights.

The choreography for this song is said to be set in a unique range, adding to the excitement around it. Music composed by Devi Sri Prasad is also expected to be a major asset for the movie. Fans are eagerly speculating about the impact the song will have once it is released.

To raise the level of expectation even higher, the creators have announced the names of the singers who have sung the “Kissik” song where its Subhashini in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, while in Hindi , it was sung by Lithika Jha and Subhashini, followed by Priya Jersini in Malayalam and Ujjayini Mukherjee in Bengali. The anticipation for the song has heightened even further due to the multilingual release as it extends the audience for the song across regions.

The team has officially announced that the song "Kissik" will be released on November 24th at 7:02 PM, adding to the excitement around the film’s promotions. Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting to see what this sensational track will bring to the screen.

