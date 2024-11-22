Allu Arjun's Son Ayaan's Favourite Actor is Prabhas

Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated appearance alongside Balakrishna on Unstoppable with NBK is causing a stir on social media. This episode stands out as it features Allu Arjun's children, Arha and Ayaan, adding a charming family dynamic to the conversation.

The episode's teaser has gone viral, with a standout moment being young Arha's recital of a Telugu poem 'Atajani Kanch' from 'Manu Charitra'. Balakrishna engages warmly with Arha and Ayaan, exploring their childhood experiences, their relationship with their parents, and their individual preferences.

Also read: Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Troubles Doing Lady Role in Jathara Episode

In an unexpected turn, when asked about their favorite actors, neither child mentioned Allu Arjun. Arha humorously confessed her fondness for herself, particularly for playing a male role in Shaakuntalam despite being female. Ayaan expressed his admiration for Prabhas, noting, "I admire Prabhas for his action skills and Chiru thatha for his dancing." When Balakrishna quizzed Ayaan if his preference for Prabhas was because of his close friendship with Allu Arjun, Ayaan firmly replied, “No, I like Baahubali.”

Also read: Nayanthara, Dhanush Attend Wedding: Viral Photos

The episode has generated significant online buzz, with Allu Arjun also discussing the competitive nature of the film industry, his star status, and offering fans insights into his highly-anticipated upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

With Unstoppable with NBK captivating audiences, this episode is poised to be a highlight of the season.

Also Read: Nayanthara - Dhanush Face-to-Face at a Wedding