Sakshi TV USA Reaches New Heights as Top Network for NRIs Across Major US Cities

Sakshi TV North America has been grandly relaunched. Expanding its reach across North America from New York and New Jersey to Washington DC, Texas, California, Chicago, North Carolina, Atlanta, Florida, and many other cities, Sakshi TV North America is now closer than ever to the diaspora. From its roots in the homeland to the land of opportunity, the channel has emerged as a strong support for the expatriates, unveiling a fresh new look.

The event was held in Chicago, USA, and was inaugurated with the Indian national anthem. The program took place at the National India Hub, and notable attendees included Sakshi TV North America Head KK Reddy, Chief Correspondent Simha, Sakshi TV staff, business owners, community leaders, association heads, subject matter experts, and more. The audience was deeply engaged as they watched the AV presentation of Sakshi TV North America. Following the event, expatriates congratulated Sakshi TV USA on its relaunch.

KK Reddy mentioned that Sakshi TV has expanded its reach to cities like New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, California, Chicago, North Carolina, Atlanta, and Florida, making it the number one network in the US and the voice of the expatriates. Simha spoke about the special programs Sakshi TV offers for NRIs. Several prominent figures praised Sakshi TV for being the voice of the diaspora and appreciated its NRI-specific initiatives.

During the event, expatriates offered suggestions and feedback. KK Reddy thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the grand relaunch of Sakshi TV North America. He also urged the community to support Sakshi TV USA.