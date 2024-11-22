Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Troubles Doing Lady Role in Jathara Episode

Allu Arjun is currently immersed in promoting his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the massive hit Pushpa: The Rise. Following the success of the first installment, the team has put in extra effort to make sure the second part exceeds all expectations. One of the most eye-catching aspects of the movie is Allu Arjun’s portrayal of a female character, a look that has created quite a buzz in the film industry.

During a recent appearance on the Unstoppable with NBK talk show, Allu Arjun discussed the process of bringing his character to life in Pushpa 2. He opened up about the challenges of wearing the female costume, calling it a physically and mentally taxing experience.

"Adopting the female look was incredibly hard. The makeup process alone took 2.5 hours, and it became one of the most exhausting experiences of my career. It led to physical discomfort and even back pain, forcing us to take breaks during the shoot. It was really stressful," Allu Arjun shared.

This look is featured prominently in the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence, which is reported to be one of the most expensive and visually stunning scenes in recent memory. The sequence plays a crucial role in the film’s storyline, and fans are eagerly anticipating Allu Arjun’s performance in this new avatar.

Although Allu Arjun had previously appeared in a similar look in his debut movie Gangothri, he made it clear that his role in Pushpa 2 is far different and will offer a fresh take on the character.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit theaters on December 5, and with the actor’s commitment to delivering a memorable performance, the film is expected to raise the bar for Indian cinema once again. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how this unique portrayal unfolds on the big screen.