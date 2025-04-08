Focus on key areas, including war fighting & combat efficiency: Navy Chief

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday directed the forces to maintain focus on some of the key areas, including war fighting and combat efficiency.

“Seven key areas include war fighting and combat efficiency, force levels and capacity development, fleet maintenance and operational logistics, innovation and integration of new technologies, balanced workforce development, operational and organisational agility and synergy with other national agencies and stakeholders,” said the CNS while addressing the Phase II of the First Edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 at Nausena Bhawan, New Delhi.

The conference, which started on April 7 and will continue till April 10, is the apex-level, biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top naval commanders.

A Navy official said that the conference will play a pivotal role in emphasising India’s role as a ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), bolstering the Indian Navy’s contribution to regional peace, security, and stability.

Speaking to the outstation Operational and Area Commanders, the Staff of the Command and Naval Headquarters, the CNS commended the achievements of the Navy in maintaining a ‘Combat Ready’ force through the conduct of successful operational exercises, higher operational availability of platforms and joint operations with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Highlighting the contribution to the domestic shipbuilding industry and increased culture of innovation and creativity, the CNS laid emphasis on continued focus on adapting emerging technologies to build a ‘Future Ready’ Force.

CNS reiterated the Indian Navy’s obligation in the Indian Ocean Region in the emerging geopolitical scenario and the importance of a cohesive and credible approach by engaging in multilateral and bilateral exercises and supporting littoral countries through activities.

An official said that these activities include ‘Operation Brahma’ and the deployment of IOS Sagar, which was flagged off during Phase 1 of the conference.

The CNS also released publications pertaining to the Indian Navy’s Operational Data Framework, Space Vision, Naval Aviation Safety, and a one-stop reference guide on retirement and life beyond the Navy.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also interacted with the naval commanders and spoke about the changing dynamics in the global order and its impact on the wide-ranging issues of international relations, including the international security architecture.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.