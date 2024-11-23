Sreeleela’s Remuneration for Pushpa 2 Special Song Revealed!

The Allu Arjun starrer "Pushpa 2: The Rule" film has been creating immense buzz and excitement among fans, with the news of Sreeleela being a part of the item song "Kissik." Within the song's release in just a few hours, the news of the actor's remuneration is going viral. There are many talks about the remuneration of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sreeleela as item numbers in the Pushpa franchise.

It was widely reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been paid an eye-watering Rs 5 crore for the sizzling performance in "Oo Antava O Oo Antava" the first one. However, reports did claim that Sreeleela had been paid Rs 2 crore for her role in "Kissik" in the sequel.

However, sources close to the film insist that these figures are grossly exaggerated. The truth, however, is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was paid Rs 1.5 crore for her performance in the song "Oo Antava O Oo Antava," while Sreeleela received Rs 1 crore for "Kissik."

It must be noted that Sreeleela was selected for the item song not merely for her popularity but also her remarkable performance in the film "Dhamaka." Director Sukumar is said to have been impressed with the energy and some good moves, which she showcased in "Kissik."

While the rumours surrounding the remuneration of Samantha and Sreeleela may have grabbed headlines, it's essential to separate fact from fiction. The real figures may not be as astronomical as reported, but they still reflect the value that these talented actresses bring to a film.

