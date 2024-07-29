Mythri Bags Devotional Action Thriller in Nizam

Shivam Bhaje, the debut venture of Ganga Entertainments, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1. The film's trailer has resonated well with the audience.

Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli is pleased to announce that 'Shivam Bhaje', featuring Ashwin Babu in a stellar role, will be released in the Nizam region by Mythri Movie Makers LLP, marking the August 1st release as particularly significant.

The film combines elements of international crime, a murder mystery, a secret agent, and the cosmic game of Lord Shiva. Vikas Badisa's background music and Sivendra Dasaradhi's visuals are sure to captivate the audience, with Ashwin Babu poised for a blockbuster hit.

Directed by Apsar, this new-age divine suspense thriller stars Digangana Suryavanshi alongside Ashwin Babu.