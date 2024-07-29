Mythri Bags Devotional Action Thriller in Nizam
Mythri Movie Makers LLP to release Ganga Entertainments' devotional action thriller 'Shivam Bhaje' in Nizam on August 1st
Shivam Bhaje, the debut venture of Ganga Entertainments, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 1. The film's trailer has resonated well with the audience.
Producer Maheswara Reddy Mooli is pleased to announce that 'Shivam Bhaje', featuring Ashwin Babu in a stellar role, will be released in the Nizam region by Mythri Movie Makers LLP, marking the August 1st release as particularly significant.
The film combines elements of international crime, a murder mystery, a secret agent, and the cosmic game of Lord Shiva. Vikas Badisa's background music and Sivendra Dasaradhi's visuals are sure to captivate the audience, with Ashwin Babu poised for a blockbuster hit.
Directed by Apsar, this new-age divine suspense thriller stars Digangana Suryavanshi alongside Ashwin Babu.