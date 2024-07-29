One killed, six injured in mass shooting at New York's park

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) One person was killed and six others were injured in a mass shooting at a park in Rochester city of New York, local media reported on Monday.

Rochester Police informed that one who died was 20 years old, another is in life-threatening condition while five others have been hospitalised with minor injuries.

Captain Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department told reporters at a Press briefing that police responded to Maplewood Park at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting during a large gathering.

They found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said some people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle throughout the night and others by ambulance.

“At this point, we don’t know how many people were shooting. We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can,” said Greg Bello as quoted by local media.

The identity of the victim, who was shot, has not been released yet.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriffs, Rochester Police and New York State Police.

