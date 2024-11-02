Morphing Picture: Mrunal Thakur is Hurt, Slams Instagram User

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has recently become a victim of social media morphing. An Instagram user created a Diwali video featuring a morphed picture of the actress along with himself. The actress has taken to social media to express her outrage and disappointment.

The actress slammed the user saying, "Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de rahe hain aap apne aap ko? Aapko lagta hain ki aap yeh Jo kar rahe hain yeh cool hain? Ji nahi!".

The anger Thakur showed against such a thing was not that her picture was being morphed, but this account used to post altered images of various celebrities and it wasn't the first incident she has supported. Recently, Thakur took up Rashmika Mandanna's cause when the controversy surrounding a deepfake video was seen against her.

Celebrity picture morphing on social media has lately been more of a cause of alarm. Celebrities being subjects of public images readily made available to anyone have chances of misuse. Such an incident raises a much wider cause of online responsibility towards any individual's privacy.



Reel life: The most recent film of Thakur was "The Family Star" with Vijay Deverakonda. "Son of Sardaar 2" is presently the other under-production venture.

This response from Mrunal Thakur reminds people of such acts that will not be tolerated and that the online space should be promoted for a culture of respect and accountability.

