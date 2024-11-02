Somy Ali Reveals About Salman Khan's Underworld Connections

Shocking Revelations: Somy Ali on Salman Khan's Dangerous Past

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali has recently made headlines with startling comments about her ex-boyfriend, superstar Salman Khan. In a candid interview, she described him as a more dangerous individual than the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a claim that has sparked intense discussions across social media.

Somy, who was in a relationship with Salman for approximately three years, recounted some troubling experiences from their time together. She alleged that Salman physically abused her and shared alarming details about threats he received from the underworld. According to her, there was an incident where Salman received a threatening phone call, which she answered. The caller warned that there had been multiple threats against Salman, and there were plans to kidnap his girlfriend at the time.

Recalling the incident, Somy expressed her fear upon receiving the call and promptly informed Salman about it. "I was really scared, and when I told him, I could see a hint of fear in his eyes too," she said. However, Salman reassured her that everything was fine just a couple of days later and insisted that they should stay away from such matters.

Somy highlighted that during her time in Bollywood, many actors would mention names like Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel indirectly, referring to the looming presence of the underworld in the industry. Despite her claims, Salman has reportedly not commented on these allegations.

Somy Ali, who has Pakistani-American roots, had a successful acting career in Bollywood, but she has struggled to find substantial roles in recent years. Her revelations about her relationship with Salman Khan and the threats they allegedly faced together have certainly added a new layer to the ongoing discussions about celebrity culture and the risks associated with fame in the Indian film industry.

