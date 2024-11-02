Arrangements ramped up at Varanasi railway station to handle festive rush during Chhath Puja

Varanasi, Nov 2 (IANS) With Chhath Puja approaching, people from across the country are flocking to their hometowns and villages in Bihar and Jharkhand, creating an overwhelming demand on transportation networks.

Bihar-bound trains are packed with passengers while the Railways is struggling to cope with limited spaces in all classes, from sleeper to third AC due to sudden jump in numbers, due to festive rush.

To accommodate this surge, the Indian Railways has implemented extensive measures. A total of 7,000 special train trips have been scheduled nationwide for the festive season, with 164 trains running on Wednesday alone, officials reported.

At Varanasi Railway Station, additional preparations have been made to manage the influx, focusing on both crowd control and cleanliness.

"Quick response teams have been formed at the Northern Railway headquarters and divisional offices in Varanasi," stated Arpit Gupta, Station Director of Varanasi.

Speaking to IANS, he noted that three reserved and three unreserved ticket counters, along with ten ATVMs, are staffed to handle the increase in passengers. To further alleviate congestion, three additional ticket counters will be opened, and security will be reinforced with CCTV monitoring and RPF directives for crowd management.

Every day, about a dozen special trains operate from Varanasi, with some originating there and others passing through. Gupta also announced that Vande Bharat trains initially scheduled until early November will now continue until November 20 and November 30.

Passengers have expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

"Facilities here are top-notch. The administration has increased services to prevent inconvenience," said Pramod Kumar Rai, a traveller to Patna.

Meanwhile, another passenger, Bablu Giri, said, "I am heading to Baliya, and the facilities are very nice. Many trains are being facilitated for Bihar. Railways have made nice arrangements for people here, keeping the festivals in mind, and many special trains are also being operated."

Another traveller, Harjendra Mishra, also praised the improved cleanliness and security measures, saying, "The arrangements made by the Railways are satisfactory. As compared to earlier, the arrangements are very nice."

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, highlighted expanded facilities at New Delhi Railway Station, where over 3,500 special train trips have been scheduled.

Additional holding areas, increased ticketing and food options, and stringent security measures are now in place.

The number of special trains has risen significantly this year, as per East Central Railway's CPRO, Saraswati Chandra.

Chhath Puja, celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern UP, is dedicated to the Sun God, marked by rigorous rituals and offerings, drawing large numbers of devotees to their hometowns.

