Mahagathbandhan's legislature party held in Patna to strategise for Bihar polls

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Budget Session, a high-level meeting of the Opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) Legislature Party in Bihar was held here at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Alok Mehta's residence on Thursday.

The meeting saw the participation of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, along with leaders from the Congress and Left parties.

The main agenda of the meeting was to make a strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, showcasing unity against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and cornering the Bihar government on key issues during the Budget Session.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasised that the Opposition Grand Alliance will actively raise public concerns in the Bihar Assembly, including education and health infrastructure, law and order situation, student and youth issues, farmers' concerns, women's welfare and other issues.

"A joint strategy has been formed to highlight these issues in the House," he said.

During the meeting, Congress MLA Vijay Shankar Dubey acknowledged that the Congress' Central leadership will decide its stance on the Chief Ministerial face.

"Traditionally, the largest party in the alliance leads the coalition," he said.

CPI-ML has declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face in the upcoming Assembly election.

CPI-ML MLA Satyendra Yadav openly declared Tejashwi Yadav as the unanimous CM candidate for 2025 Bihar polls.

"The Mahagathbandhan will contest the upcoming election under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. He is the groom of the Grand Alliance in this election. The NDA should declare their CM face," he said.

However, some Congress MLAs expressed concerns, but CPI-ML dismissed them, stating there is no official objection from Congress's top leadership.

Satyendra Yadav accused the Bihar government of corruption, stating: "The Budget failed to address the issues of labourers, farmers, students, Dalits, and Mahadalits. The Opposition will expose the NDA's neglect in the Assembly."

With Bihar elections approaching, the Mahagathbandhan is pushing for a united front, with Tejashwi Yadav emerging as the face.

However, Congress's hesitation in officially endorsing him signals internal deliberations.

Some Congress leaders in Bihar recently said that the Chief Ministerial face will be decided post-election result.

