RSS chief calls for cultural and educational revival in Bihar's Supaul

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a gathering in Bihar's Supaul district, emphasising that the days of misfortune are about to change but dedicated effort is needed to bring about transformation.

He inaugurated a new building of Saraswati Vidya Bharti, an educational institution near the India-Nepal border, and spoke about the importance of culture-based education.

Bhagwat fondly recalled his time as 'Kshetra Pracharak' (Regional Campaigner) in Bihar for six years.

He compared his visit to the state's Chhath festival, saying: "For me, today is like Chhath, where I feel connected to Bihar."

Bhagwat lauded the 21,000 schools run by Vidya Bharati, an RSS-affiliated educational body across the world.

He urged parents to enroll their children in these schools to instill strong cultural and moral values.

The RSS Chief said that the United Nations Organisation (UNO) has included Vidya Bharati in the '20 Million Club' as it impacts more than 20 million lives worldwide.

Bhagwat emphasised that in Indian tradition, education is not measured by money but is seen as a tool for knowledge and enlightenment.

"Vidya Bharati's goal is not just education but to create cultured, self-reliant, and patriotic citizens," he said.

Quoting the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, the RSS Chief stressed that determination and hard work are essential for success.

He cited the story of King Bhagirath, who brought the River Ganga to Earth through his 'tapasya' (penance), as an example of persistent effort.

Given the high-profile nature of the event, the district police ensured strict security on the Raghopur-Veerpur NH-106 and at the venue. Every visitor was screened using metal detectors before entering the venue.

Bhagwat's speech reflects RSS's vision of strengthening cultural values through education. His visit also signals the organisation's growing influence in Bihar, ahead of upcoming political events.

The RSS Chief arrived in Patna on Wednesday evening and will stay till March 9. For the next three days, he will stay in Muzaffarpur and interact with the RSS workers and give them Guru mantra.

"Mohan Bhagwat's visit to Veerpur is a matter of great fortune for us. His presence will inspire the region and spread the message of education and nationalism," said Khayali Ram, organisation minister of Vidya Bharati, Bihar.

"Such events in border areas will send a strong message of nation-building. He will take meetings of RSS workers in Muzaffarpur during his stay and return to Nagpur on March 9," said Abhishek Kumar, RSS Prachar Pramukh, Bihar.

