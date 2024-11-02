The 'Veer Hanuman' event is our way of honouring the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman: Siddharth Kumar Tewary

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Swastik Productions, celebrated for its mythological and spiritual television shows, organized an event in celebration of Lord Hanuman's legendary tales.

Music video honouring Lord Hanuman tales unveiled in Ayodhya Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Swastik Productions, celebrated for its mythological and spiritual television shows, organized an event in celebration of Lord Hanuman's legendary tales. This grand celebration was held on October 30 at the revered Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. Titled "Veer Hanuman," the event featured the launch of a music video performed by the renowned singer Harshit Saxena. The highlight of the event was the launch of a new music video dedicated to Lord Hanuman, celebrating his life and heroic journey as young Baal Hanuman. The song also features Lord Hanuman’s divine encounter with Lord Ram, his legendary mission to Lanka, and his establishment by Shree Ram as the guardian of Ayodhya, a tribute to his unparalleled courage and devotion. Swastik Productions is the first production house to unveil a new song on this scale at the Hanuman Garhi temple. This unique event, held on Choti Diwali and in alignment with Hanuman Jayanti, seamlessly weaved tradition with contemporary storytelling. This launch has paved the way for a revolutionary shift in devotional entertainment, elevating the genre to unprecedented heights and inspiring future productions. In a statement, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Creative, Swastik Productions, shared, “We believe in pushing the boundaries of storytelling through new and innovative mediums. The Veer Hanuman event is our way of honouring the timeless tale of Lord Hanuman, but in a way never seen before. By presenting a music video on the historic temple’s walls, we are merging the spiritual with the contemporary, and we hope to create an emotional and visually stunning experience for everyone present.” He added, “This event celebrates faith, devotion, and the power of technology to tell ancient stories in a fresh and engaging way.” A source revealed that the temple's grand walls, transformed into a canvas depicted the life of Lord Hanuman. The event featured choreographed performances by dancers and artists, including the cast from the acclaimed show Shrimad Ramayan. Together, they brought to life key moments from Hanuman journey. --IANS ps/

