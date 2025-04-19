Rashami Desai urges Urvashi Rautela to not play game in the name of religion

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Popular television actress Rashami Desai has urged Urvashi Rautela to not play games in the name of religion after her controversial statement on the "Urvashi Temple".

Upset about Urvashi's remark, Rashami wrote on her Instagram stories, "It's sad that ppl don't even take action against such nonsense...Bharat main Hinduism is becoming joke. BTW, she politically correct when she kept repeating her answer. Representing India and talking senseless on purpose....it's sad. Don't play game on the name of religion," with a broken heart and folded hard emojis.

Refreshing your memory, Urvashi reportedly claimed that there is a temple named after her, "Urvashi Temple" near Badrinath Dham. Not just that, she further expressed her desire to have something similar in South India as well.

The priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, are unhappy with Urvashi's comments. They have even asked the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

Later, Urvashi's team issued a statement asking everyone to ‘Listen to this video properly and then speak’

The statement read, “Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assume that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak.”

Addressing the past references to Urvashi being labeled as “Damdami Mai” at Delhi University, they added, “Urvashi said, yes, at Delhi University, she was worshipped as ‘Damdami Mai,’ and there’s a news article about it too. Legal action should be taken against those who made confusing remarks about Urvashi Rautela’s statement.”

“It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected," the statement concluded.

