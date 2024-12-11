Mohan Babu Gets Big Relief: High Court Gives Stay on Police Notices

In a significant move, the Telangana High Court has brought relief to the actor Mohan Babu by staying the notices given by the Rachakonda police. The court exempted Mohan Babu from appearing before the police till further orders.

The development takes place after Mohan Babu approached the high court seeking a stay on the police notices. On hearing the petition, the court observed that it was a matter of the family and not a criminal case.

Mohan Babu has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last few days. His doctor, Guru Nath said that Mohan Babu is suffering from neck and leg pain besides fluctuating blood pressure. "He is having a lot of discomfort due to neck and leg pain, and his blood pressure is also fluctuating. He didn't get sleep throughout the night," Dr. Guru Nath said in a media statement.

The high court has fixed the next hearing of the case for December 24. Till then, Mohan Babu has been exempted from appearing before the police. The court order has come as a relief to Mohan Babu and his family, who have been facing harassment from the police over the past few days.

It may be noted that a few days back Mohan Babu and some individuals had engaged themselves in a scuffle wherein police had issued notices against him and his family members, which have now been put on hold in light of the high court intervention and have given relief to the persons involved.

