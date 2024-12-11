Jagan Launches All-Out Attack on Chandrababu and the Coalition Government in AP

December 11, Tadepalli: AP Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that people are angry with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's lies and scams. He accused Naidu of misleading the public every month on various issues. Jagan also remarked that whenever Naidu comes into the scene, trouble begins.

Today, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with YSRCP public representatives from the unified Prakasam district. During this meeting, Jagan expressed his concern over the growing opposition to the government in just six months of its tenure. He asserted that their party would return to power due to their character and trustworthiness. Jagan accused Chandrababu Naidu of provoking public anger with his lies and deceptions. He also claimed that Naidu is resorting to diversionary tactics and Goebbels-style propaganda, continuously misleading people on various issues every month.

Jagan further criticized the current situation in the state, saying that under Chandrababu’s leadership, electricity bills were shockingly high, with charges increased by over Rs. 15,000 crores. He also claimed that taxes were being imposed on rural roads, which had never happened before. Jagan emphasized that Naidu's wealth generation amounted to nothing but trouble. He highlighted the example of the Ramayapatnam port, which was a dream for decades, but it was the YSRCP government that made it a reality. The port was almost completed under their rule, and ships were expected to arrive. In just five years, the YSRCP government had begun the construction of four ports. However, now Naidu is allegedly selling these ports to private entities. Jagan accused Naidu of selling off the wealth created by the YSRCP government, including medical colleges and ports, through improper means.

Regarding infrastructure projects, Jagan stated that the YSRCP had completed the two tunnels at Velugonda and was ready to fill them with water by October, had they remained in power. But Naidu’s government had delayed the project without even releasing funds. Similarly, the medical college in Markapur was nearly complete under the YSRCP, but now Naidu is preparing to sell it. Jagan called for a united struggle and announced programs to address issues such as farmers' problems on December 13, electricity charges on December 27, and fee reimbursement on January 3.

Jagan also expressed his concerns about the media, particularly the yellow media, stating that they are not only fighting Naidu but also struggling against false propaganda. He emphasized that these media outlets, which had nothing positive to report, were spreading lies and distortion to attack the YSRCP. He called for a strong response to these lies and suggested that every party member should have a social media account to raise their voice against any injustice they encounter.