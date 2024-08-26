Malavika Mohanan: Prabhas is still humble and more energetic after Kalki 2898 AD!

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who will make her Tollywood debut with The Raja Saab pairing Prabhas, shared her thoughts in a recent interview.

During an interview, when asked about Prabhas, she stated that he remained the same even after Kalki's grand success in 2898 AD. Prior to the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Malavika revealed that she had begun filming The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas.

"I started working with Prabhas on Raja Saab well before Kalki was released," the woman stated. He was humble even back then, and he hasn't changed at all. Following his achievement, Kalki has remained the same straightforward individual, only happier and more enthusiastic about his work."

She continued praising Prabhas, saying that enthusiasm on site has only increased and that it feels "special" to make a Telugu film debut with him. Malavika said, "He has a contagious energy on the set that gets even stronger after Kalki. Working with him has made my foray into the Telugu industry all the more remarkable. He's incredibly welcoming. We've laughed a lot on set, and the whole crew has been encouraging, which I think comes through in the movie."

