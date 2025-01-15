Mahesh Babu's Review on Sankranthiki Vasthunnam: Hails Venky Mama, Anil Ravipudi

Tollywood's Superstar Mahesh Babu shared his review of Venkatesh Daggubati and Anil Ravipudi's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. Mahesh Babu hailed 'Peddodu' Venkatesh and also his Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu took to X and wrote, "Enjoyed watching #SankranthikiVasthunam , A proper festive film...@VenkyMama sir is just terrific So proud and happy for my director @AnilRavipudi for giving consecutive Blockbusters. @aishu_dil @Meenakshiioffl were superb in their characters. The kid "Bulli Raju" knocked it right out of the park Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."