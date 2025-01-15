Used to stand in sun for hours, to bat for 10 mins: Shikhar Dhawan reflects on early career struggles

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Former India captain Shikhar Dhawan has recently shared insights into the early struggles of his career during a heartwarming event as part of his interaction with budding cricketers from various NGOs for the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. In a conversation with underprivileged children, Dhawan disclosed the challenges he faced when starting in cricket.

“I started playing at a young age for a club, practiced for a year, and got to play a tournament after a year. For a year I used to perform various chores, like rolling the pitch, bringing tea for the coaches, and enduring long hours under the sun, all in the hopes of getting just 10 minutes to bat at the end of the day,” Dhawan told IANS.

These early sacrifices and hard work eventually paid off, propelling him to where he is today as an internationally renowned cricketer.

Through his foundation, Dhawan aims to make a positive impact on the lives of these children, offering them both material and moral support. His journey from humble beginnings to cricket stardom serves as a powerful reminder of perseverance and dedication.

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 and quickly became a mainstay in the Indian team setup, known for his explosive batting and charismatic presence on and off the field. Over the years, he has been an integral part of numerous victories for India across all formats.

In Dhawan’s 13-year-long international career, he played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs respectively in the three formats. Alongside his impeccable international career, Dhawan went on to represent Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Punjab in the Indian Premier League where he played 222 games whilst scoring 6769 runs which included two centuries and 51 half-centuries.

After an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade, Dhawan officially announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in August 2024.

