Mahesh Babu congratulates PM Modi

Jun 05, 2024, 21:16 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 election. Modi is looking for a third term in office as the Prime Minister of India. The BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, emerging victorious over the Opposition alliance - INDIA bloc, which garnered 232 seats.

He conveyed his congratulations to PM Modi on X and wished him continued success in building a stronger and brighter India.

The upcoming SSMB29 actor also congratulated Pawan Kalyan for leading his Jana Sena Party to an emphatic victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Mahesh Babu wished him a tenure filled with success in realising your dreams of our people. 

The Telugu actor was last seen in Trivikram Srinivbas’ Guntur Kaaram, which went on to become a blockbuster. He’s joined forces with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for tentatively titled SSMB29 which will likely go on floors around September. 

Also Read:  Priyanka Chopra shares cute pics of daughter’s pastime 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
Mahesh Babu
pm narendra modi
pawan kalyan
SS Rajamouli
SSMB29
Advertisement
Back to Top