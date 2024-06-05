Mahesh Babu congratulates PM Modi

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his victory in the Lok Sabha 2024 election. Modi is looking for a third term in office as the Prime Minister of India. The BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats, emerging victorious over the Opposition alliance - INDIA bloc, which garnered 232 seats.

He conveyed his congratulations to PM Modi on X and wished him continued success in building a stronger and brighter India.

Congratulations @narendramodi Sir on your resounding victory as our Prime Minister! Wishing you continued success in building a stronger and brighter India. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2024

The upcoming SSMB29 actor also congratulated Pawan Kalyan for leading his Jana Sena Party to an emphatic victory in Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Mahesh Babu wished him a tenure filled with success in realising your dreams of our people.

Congratulations on your remarkable win, @PawanKalyan! Your victory is a reflection of the faith and confidence people have placed in you. Wishing you a tenure filled with success in realizing your dreams for our people. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2024

The Telugu actor was last seen in Trivikram Srinivbas’ Guntur Kaaram, which went on to become a blockbuster. He’s joined forces with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for tentatively titled SSMB29 which will likely go on floors around September.

