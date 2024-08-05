Keerthy Suresh: Awaiting the Day to Share Screen with Jr NTR

Keerthy Suresh has acted alongside Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu. She got to share screen space with Chiranjeevi as well. She is yet to act opposite many big Telugu stars.

The actress feels that she and Jr NTR would make for a great onscreen pair. Keerthy, in a recent interview, recalled that it was at the audio launch event of Mahanati that she got to meet Tarak for the first time.

"A thought crossed my mind that we would look great together. NTR sir was sweet enough to host a success party for the team at his residence on the day of the movie's release," Keerthy said.

Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a movie titled Raghu Thatha on August 15th, 2024. The pan-Indian film is produced by Hombale Films of KGF and Kantara fame. She is participating in movie promotions.