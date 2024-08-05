Why does Farah Khan want to celebrate post her mom’s demise?

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Renowned Indian choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday shared a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, who passed away recently.

In her emotional post, Farah expressed her deep admiration for her mother and her decision to celebrate her life rather than mourn her loss.

In her touching message, Farah wrote: “My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly... she was far wittier n funny than both sajid n i put together. I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her... not only frm our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back."

"Thank you to all who came home to be with us in our grief... to all who messaged n are still messaging. To all her doctors n nurses at Nanavati hospital who tried their best everyday. N to our consulting docs frm Chandigarh pgi n belle vue hospital... We are grateful you gave us some more days with her," she wrote.

Farah said: "Its time to get back to work... that’s what she was always proud of. Our work! I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart... I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me...grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life..."

"No more mourning now... I want to celebrate her every day... thank you everyone.. p.s- the song playing was by her favourite country singer Don Williams. Knowing her she would probably think its too filmy of me to use it here,” she added.

Farah's tribute highlights the deep bond she shared with her mother and the immense love and generosity her mother extended to everyone around her.

Despite the pain of her loss, Farah expressed her intention to honour her mother's memory by celebrating her life and the joy she brought to those who knew her.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.