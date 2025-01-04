Kalki Becomes Japan's Second-Biggest Indian Film, Behind RRR

Kalki has recently made a significant impact at the Japanese box office, breaking the record previously held by Saaho. As of now, it stands just behind RRR in terms of total revenue generated. While RRR was heavily promoted in Japan, which contributed to its massive box office success, Kalki has achieved impressive results despite receiving comparatively minimal promotion.

The film’s success without extensive marketing highlights its strong appeal to Japanese audiences and the growing popularity of Indian cinema in the country. Kalki’s performance is a testament to the evolving tastes of moviegoers in Japan and their increasing interest in Indian films.

If the film continues to perform well at the same rate, it is poised to surpass expectations and claim the title of the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Japan. This would mark a remarkable milestone for Kalki and further solidify the global reach of Indian cinema.

