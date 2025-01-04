Game Changer Pre-Release Event: Rajahmundry Under Tight Police Security

The much-awaited pre-launch event of Game Changer will take place today in Rajahmundry. The celebrations will kick off at 6 PM near the Vemagiri National Highway, with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gracing the occasion as the guest of honor.

Adding to the excitement, rumors suggest that Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his entire family, might make an appearance, further amplifying the enthusiasm among fans who are eager to witness this star-studded gathering.

A large crowd of approximately 100,000 fans is expected, prompting extensive arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly. To maintain safety, over 1,000 police officers have been stationed, with additional security in place given the presence of both political figures and celebrities.

In anticipation of heavy traffic, several routes, including the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway, will undergo diversions, with large vehicles redirected to the Godavari Fourth Bridge.

Authorities have called on attendees to follow safety protocols and cooperate with the police, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all. The pre-launch event promises to be an unforgettable celebration for movie enthusiasts and fans alike.

