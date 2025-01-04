Ram Charan's Daughter Klinkaara's Cute Reaction to Seeing Him on TV, Watch Video

In a heart-touching video posted by Ram Charan's wife Upasana, their daughter Klinkaara is seen watching her father on the television for the very first time. The video shows Klinkaara pointing excitedly and saying "nanna" which means father in the Telugu language as she catches her dad on screen.

Upasana posted this video on Twitter, captioning "Klinkaara watching her Appa (father) for the first time on TV! She's so excited!" Social media has been flooded with lots of fans and followers commenting and complimenting how adorable Klinkaara is.

Klinkaara was watching RRR, the movie starring Ram Charan, which was a massive hit and went on to win several awards, including an Oscar. Recently, a documentary titled RRR: Behind and Beyond was released on Netflix about the making of this film.

The documentary includes interviews with Rajamouli and other technicians involved in the film, giving an insight into how the film was made. Game Changer is Ram Charan's next release, which will hit the theatres on January 10.

Kiara Advani also stars in the film, which is directed by Shankar. With the release of Game Changer soon, fans of Ram Charan are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

