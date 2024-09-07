Tollywood superstar NTR Jr. has officially announced that the trailer for his highly anticipated film 'Devara' will be released on the 10th of this month. The actor shared this exciting news on social media while extending his wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

The film has generated significant interest among movie enthusiasts. Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer to get their first glimpse of what promises to be a grand cinematic experience.

Man of masses NTR-starrer Devara Part:1 is directed by the masterful Koratala Siva. This movie promises to be a global spectacle. Devara is a highly anticipated film presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is cast as the leading lady, while another Bollywood star, Saif Ali Khan, is set to entertain in a key role.

This high-octane action saga, being crafted as a two-part cinematic experience, has set the release date for its first installment, "Devara: Part 1," on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

NTR plays the title role in "Devara," with Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in key roles. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing works, R. Rathnavelu is acting as the cinematographer, and Sabu Cyril is the production designer.