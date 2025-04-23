IAF's Surya Kiran air show stuns Patna crowd on Vijay Diwas

Patna, April 23 (IANS) Bihar witnessed its first-ever grand air show on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, celebrated in honour of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, the legendary freedom fighter of the 1857 revolt.

The highlight of the day was the mesmerising performance by the Indian Air Force’s 'Surya Kiran' Aerobatic Team, which left thousands of spectators spellbound along the banks of the Ganga in Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was present at the event, which was organised on the scenic JP Ganga Path, in front of the iconic Sabhyata Dwar.

From a specially constructed German hangar capable of seating thousands, the Chief Minister and citizens alike witnessed the thrilling stunts performed by nine fighter aircraft of the IAF.

Taking off from Bihta Airbase, the fighter jets -- part of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team -- soared into the sky, executing precise and daring aerial manoeuvres at heights reaching a thousand feet.

The sky thundered with the roar of engines as the jets flew in tight formations, drawing gasps of awe and loud cheers from the crowd. In addition to the aerobatic display, Army para jumpers added to the excitement as they leapt from the skies, demonstrating exceptional skill and bravery.

The crowd, which included children and families braving the scorching summer sun, applauded enthusiastically, boosting the morale of the armed forces.

This historic event marked the first air show ever held in Bihar, a moment of immense pride for the state.

Special seating arrangements on JP Path and robust crowd management ensured that both the general public and dignitaries could enjoy the show safely and comfortably. “This spectacular air show by our brave Air Force personnel has filled every Bihari with pride,” said an emotional spectator. “It’s an unforgettable moment.”

With the resounding success of this event, Patna has set a new precedent for hosting high-profile defence showcases and honouring national heroes in grand style.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav, Water Resources cum Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Energy cum Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Rural Works Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Cooperation Minister Dr Prem Kumar, Public Health Engineering Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh and other ministers were present.

MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and other public representatives, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr S. Siddharth, Secretary to the Chief Minister Anupam Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Kumar Ravi, Special Officer to the Chief Minister Gopal Singh and other senior officials, District Magistrate Dr Chandrashekhar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar, among others also attended the programme.

