Jr NTR Reveals About His Fights with Wife Lakshmi Pranathi !

NTR Reveals Adorable Secret to His Marital Spats with Lakshmi Pranathi

Tollywood power couple Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are known for keeping their personal life private, but a recent revelation has left fans smiling. In a candid conversation on Netflix's The Kapil Sharma Show, NTR shared the surprising reason behind his harmless fights with his wife.

The AC Debate

When Archana Puran Singh asked NTR about the minor issues that lead to arguments at home, the actor promptly replied, "AC." Yes, you read that right! NTR confessed that he and Lakshmi Pranathi often disagree on the air conditioning temperature.

NTR Always Wins the Argument

With a sly grin, NTR claimed he never compromises on this issue and always emerges victorious. The reason? Lakshmi Pranathi's kind nature, which prevents her from escalating the argument.

A Glimpse into Their Adorable Relationship

This lighthearted exchange has captivated social media, offering a rare glimpse into the NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's loving dynamic. Their relationship is a testament to the beauty of compromise and understanding.

Professional Success

Meanwhile, NTR's latest film, Devara, is dominating the box office, poised to become one of Indian cinema's biggest hits this year.