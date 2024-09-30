October 2: Holiday for Schools, Colleges

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2, schools and colleges get a holiday. In India, three days a year are given as national holidays: Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanthi.

Gandhi Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. Every school, college, and educational institution will be closed on this day. A few schools celebrate this day by conducting performances, speeches, and other programs, but most states have a holiday on this day.

In Telugu, schools, colleges, and educational institutions are closed. The government has already announced this, and the Dussehra holidays in many states start on October 2 and continue till October 14.



