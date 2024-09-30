TS DSC 2024 results out; Direct link here!

The highly anticipated TS DSC results are finally out. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other authorities officially released the results today at 11 a.m. Candidates must check the results on the official website using their login credentials.

The exam was conducted on July 18 this year, and the government recruited a total of 11,062 teachers for the posts. Nearly 2.5 Lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the results, and now they are out officially.

Official link: https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/

Also read: Sai Pallavi, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Spectacular Shivaratri Song With 1000 Artists