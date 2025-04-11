Maharashtra: Central govt schemes prove to be a boon for people of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, April 11 (IANS) A number of welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi-led Central government are significantly transforming lives in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Beneficiaries across the region are reaping the benefits of flagship initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

IANS spoke to beneficiaries of various schemes under the PM Modi government where they shared their struggles and how life has changed after the schemes.

Vaishali Deepak Kadve, a local entrepreneur engaged in tailoring work, is among the many who have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. She took a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh under the scheme a few years ago, which allowed her to purchase sewing machines and rent a shop. Today, Vaishali not only manages her own thriving business but also provides employment to other women in the area.

"Before I came to know about the Mudra scheme, I used to work for others. But with support from local social workers and without paying any bribe, I received the loan and set up my own shop. Now I get orders from companies, and my monthly income is stable. My husband and I are running the household well," Kadve told IANS.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' has emerged as a lifeline for families like that of Bhagwat Tukaram Nikalje, a senior citizen from the area. Aged over 60 and unable to work, Nikalje relies on the free monthly ration of wheat and rice provided by the scheme.

"For the past seven years, I’ve received 10 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice every month. I also get my old age pension directly into my bank account through the Jan Dhan scheme. This support has helped me survive without any financial dependence on others," he said.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana' is also playing a transformative role, especially for working-class women. Many of these women used to rely on informal savings groups or unsafe home storage methods. Now, with zero-balance bank accounts, ATM access, and digital banking facilities, they feel empowered and financially secure.

"Earlier, we had to save in cash or with informal groups, which led to frequent disputes. Now, we have our own bank accounts, passbooks, and ATM cards. We can withdraw money any time, and we receive funds from government schemes directly into our accounts," said Nikita Rajendra, a domestic worker and beneficiary.

She added that state-run schemes like Ladki Behan Yojana also deposit benefits into her Jan Dhan account.

Ranjana Govinda, another beneficiary, echoed similar sentiments and thanked the government for making banking accessible to all, especially women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Another impactful scheme in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar is the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).' Narayan Sudam Bhagwat, who works as a washerman, had lived in a tin-roofed stone house for years, struggling during the monsoon season.

“Water used to seep into our home every time it rained. But with financial aid from PMAY and some of my own savings, I built a proper house. I’ve also set up my washing shop in the same building. Importantly, I didn’t have to pay any bribe to get the scheme benefits,” he added.

For women like Usha Vilas, the 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' has dramatically improved daily life. Living in New Hanuman Colony, Usha recalls the difficulties of cooking on kerosene stoves or wood fires.

"I had to stand in long queues for kerosene, and if it ran out, I had no option but to use firewood, which caused smoke and respiratory issues. I couldn’t even spare time to take my children to school," she said.

"Now, with a gas connection under Ujjwala, cooking is faster and cleaner."

Her daughter added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government provided free LPG cylinders, and now the subsidy system continues to support them.

"We can even book gas from our mobile phone, and the cylinder gets delivered home," she said.

These stories from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar reflect a broader trend of social empowerment, economic inclusion, and infrastructure development enabled by centrally-sponsored welfare programmes. From entrepreneurship and food security to clean cooking fuel, housing, and banking access, these schemes have significantly improved the quality of life for countless citizens.

Residents believe that the transparency and accessibility of these initiatives have helped restore faith in governance. Beneficiaries noted that they received the benefits without paying bribes or dealing with bureaucratic hurdles -something they say was not possible a decade ago.

For the people of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, these government programmes are not just policies on paper, but real, tangible changes that have uplifted their lives in meaningful ways.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.