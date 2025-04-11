Himachal Guv flags off Silk Route run to revive British-era culture

Narkanda (Himachal Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Friday, flagged off the Fifth Silk Route Ultra Trail Run from here in Shimla district to be organised along the Hindustan-Tibet Road, first laid by the British in the 19th century, to connect with Tibet for trade through Shipki-La border post along the India-China border.

The event organisers said that 102-km trail run covers the naturally scenic and culturally rich route from Narkanda to Sarahan and is categorised into four segments.

The event has been dedicated to the drug-free Himachal Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said "the youth are not only the future of the country but also present also and it is the collective responsibility of all to guide them in a positive direction".

The run, supported by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department, Indian Oil, Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, and HimEra, will see 250 runners from across the country.

Among them are three international athletes from France and Germany.

Governor Shukla said the Silk Route Ultra Trail Run is not just a sports event but a unique medium to connect with the culture, nature, and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.

"It's a remarkable initiative to revive history and heritage while promoting adventure and eco-tourism in the region."

He appreciated the efforts of the organisers for creating new avenues of employment and economic empowerment for local youth through such events.

The Governor emphasised that drug eradication is not just the responsibility of the government but of every individual in society.

"The fight against drugs requires united efforts from all sections of society."

He expressed concern over the growing menace of drug addiction among the youth and urged everyone to come forward to eliminate this social evil and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state, famously known as 'Dev Bhoomi' -- the Land of Gods.

Additional Director General of Police, Satwant Atwal Trivedi, praised the event by saying that the Silk Route Ultra Trail Run reflects the spirit of Himachal Pradesh.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Abhishek Trivedi, appreciated the role of sports in channelising the energy of the youth in a positive direction.

The treacherous Hindustan-Tibet highway, which connects the trans-Himalayan Buddhist area of Kinnaur and neighbouring Spiti to the rest of Himachal Pradesh, travels largely parallel to the mighty flood-prone Satluj river in Kinnaur district.

It remains disrupted between a 100-km stretch from Wangtoo and Khab at one point or another owing to flooding in the river.

It's now known as the National Highway-5.

