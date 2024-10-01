Vijay's The GOAT OTT release date announced: Details inside!

The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), Thalapathy Vijay's most recent film, is unexpectedly making its way onto streaming services. Less than a month after its theatrical release, on October 3, the movie will be accessible for streaming on Netflix.

On September 5, The GOAT premiered in a sold-out theatre. The movie's streaming release strategy corroborates the trend in the Tamil cinema business, where most new films get a streaming partner and are, after that, directly sent to over-the-top platforms after only four weeks of being made available exclusively for theatre-going audiences' consumption. However, this type of producer and stakeholder limelight was not acceptable in a few North Indian states.

