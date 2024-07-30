Interval reveal in Prabhas' Spirit to be THIS?

Spirit is yet to be shot. The pan-Indian film stars Prabhas in the lead. This is his first movie with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Highly-placed sources in a media report suggest that the interval reveal in Spirit is going to be shocking. Prabhas' second character in the story will be introduced during the interval segment. The entry of this character changes the 'spirit' of the story! In other words, Prabhas will be playing dual roles.

The reveal suggests that Vanga is making a film with a twist for the first time. Arjun Reddy and Animal didn't have any twist.

Spirit will be made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore, which is less than the budget of Kalki 2898 AD. The film will be released in theatres in 2026.