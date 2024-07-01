Heroine Reveals When SRK’s Car Seized After Failing to Pay EMIs

As Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend and business partner, she recalls a moment when SRK felt dejected because his car was seized due to unpaid EMIs. She further states that he didn’t have a home even after working 2 to 3 shifts, but now he owns homes globally.

Juhi Chawla and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on many films including Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and Duplicate. As one of his close friends and business partners, she reminisced about some memorable moments with him. She stated that he was devastated when his car was seized due to overdue EMIs. Everyone knows that he started from zero and became the King of Bollywood.

During his early career, Shah Rukh Khan worked 2 to 3 shifts. In a recent event, Juhi Chawla revealed a fact about Shah Rukh Khan, highlighting their friendship. She mentioned that despite working multiple shifts, he still couldn’t save his black-colored Gypsy. During that time, he was working on Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dil Aashna Hai, and another film with Divya Bharati. On the day Shah Rukh Khan was dejected because of his car, she comforted him saying, “Arre koi baat nahi, you’ll have many more cars. They’ll just come, you'll see. Don’t worry. It’s nothing.” She now proudly remembers her friend’s success. She continued, “We used to eat the food from the unit's plate, drink their tea, and joke around with them, as he didn't have a fixed place to stay.”

Shah Rukh Khan is currently...

The Bollywood actor was seen with Tapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki. Now, he is all set to share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan in the role of a Don in King. The father-daughter duo is ready to shine together for the first time on the big screen.