UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Expected Date and Time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is ready to announce the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2025 at any moment this week. As per latest reports, the evaluation of answer sheets and preparation of results has been done, and the board is ready to declare the results.

When to Expect the Results?

Even though the date and time of announcement of the result officially have not been decided yet, it is reported that the result could be announced on April 17, 2025. UP Board Result Date 2025 Class 10 and 12 will be announced officially by the secretary of the board, Sri Bhagwati Singh.

How to Check UP Board Result 2025 Class 10 and 12?

To verify their results, students can simply do the following:

Go to the official websites of the board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in .

or . Click on the "High School Result 2025 UP Board" or "Intermediate Result 2025 UP Board" link.

Enter your roll number and school code (mentioned on your admit card).

Click "Submit" to see your result.

Your UPMSP class 10/12 result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the UP Board Result 2025 Class 10th/12th for future purposes.

Stay Updated

Students are requested to stay connected for live updates on the UPMSP Board Result. When the board announces the official result date and time, the same will be updated accordingly.

By adhering to these instructions, students are easily able to verify their UP Board Result 2025 Class 10 and 12 and continue with their studies.

