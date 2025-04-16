Portuguese side Estoril Praia to honour late F1 legend Ayrton Senna with limited edition fourth kit

Estoril (Portugal), April 16 (IANS) Portuguese side Estoril Praia, in the game against SC Braga on April 19, will wear a new fourth kit, inspired by one of the greatest legends in world sport, the late Ayrton Senna at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota Stadium.

40 years after the Brazilian driver's first ever victory in Formula 1, on April 21, 1985, at the legendary Estoril Circuit, where he earned the nickname “Master of Rain” after dominating the race under a huge downpour, from start to finish, Estoril Praia is paying tribute to the person and athlete who marked a generation with 41 grand prix triumphs and three World Championships for McLaren.

The fourth kit, which the club will not be using for commercial sale, is based on the helmet design and colours of the single-seater used by Senna, the Lotus 97T, on his winning debut.

To highlight the history of the racing driver and the launch of this fourth kit, Vinicius Zanocelo, the only Brazilian in the Estoril Praia main squad, highlighted the importance of this figure for the people of the Canary Islands, "Ayrton is an idol for Brazil. It is a great honour to pay tribute to him in this way. I was very happy to be able to, in a way, celebrate a person who is so important to me and to my country.

"Senna is seen as a hero because he brought so much happiness to a people who sometimes lived with great difficulties. The kit is very beautiful.”

Black is the dominant colour, with the Estoril Praia symbol and sponsorships embossed in the same shade, sprinkled with gold details on the collar and sleeves. In the bottom right corner, there is embroidery, also gold, with the date and the silhouette of the Estoril circuit and, on the left side, the indication of the numbered edition, personified in the gesture the driver used when he reached the finish line and saw the chequered flag.

However, what most draws attention on the front of the jersey are the green, yellow and navy blue stripes that mirror the legendary helmet of the three-time world champion and the symbol of Senna's legacy.

Estoril Praia’s marketing director, Antonio Nobre, explained the reason behind this tribute, "The aim of launching this fourth piece of equipment is, on the one hand, to celebrate what was one of the most beautiful legacies that the Cascais region has left us. From an emotional point of view, this story has marked several generations and continues to be remembered with great affection to this day.

"For Estoril Praia, this is a tribute to Ayrton Senna. On the other hand, it is a reminder of a legacy that was born here through the first ever victory of the driver in Formula 1, the greatest exponent of motor racing, and a person who chose to spend a large part of his life in the municipality of Cascais and in Portugal.”

"We are very proud that Ayrton Senna’s victorious journey began in Estoril, on that unforgettable rainy afternoon, whose memories are and will be passed down from generation to generation, both by the people of Cascais and by all Portuguese people passionate about motorsports.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Senna Brands for supporting this initiative, as Senna is an unavoidable icon of our region, and this is a fitting tribute to the life of one of the most charismatic and talented figures in world sport," he concluded.

