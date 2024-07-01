Telugu star Sudheer Babu to headline upcoming pan-India supernatural thriller

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Telugu star Sudheer Babu will be seen leading an upcoming pan-India supernatural thriller yet-untitled film, directed by debutant Venkat Kalyan.

The film is said to have visual effects and a storyline that promises to be larger than life, according to a statement.

This film will be presented by Prerna Arora, who has delivered blockbusters and National Award-winning films like 'Rustom', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'PadMan', and 'Pari' to name a few.

Sudheer said: “I've been travelling this path for a year now, delving into this script and genre, and I can't wait to share this journey with our audience.”

“Prerna Arora, our dedicated team, and I are pouring our hearts into delivering a world-class cinematic experience. We're excited to bring a story that truly resonates, and we hope it leaves a lasting impact on everyone who watches," he added.

The makers will be announcing a renowned actress from Bollywood, who will join the cast. The film will be released around Shivratri in March 2025. It will depict an epic battle between good and evil energies.

Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda, Ujjwal Anand, the film will uncover many mysteries and hidden treasures of India connected to mythology.

The first look is said to be released on August 15.

Talking about Sudheer, his latest release is 'Harom Hara', an action drama film directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. It also stars Malvika Sharma and Sunil. He will next be seen in “Maa Nanna Superhero.”

