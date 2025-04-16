Jagdambika Pal calls for President's Rule in West Bengal over Waqf protests

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing the recent unrest in Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Pal claimed that the law and order situation in the state had worsened and imposition of President's Rule was necessary.

His remarks came on a day when amid protests over the amended Waqf legislation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an urgent meeting with Muslim intellectuals and religious leaders at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium and asked them to take the protests over the Waqf Act to New Delhi and approach President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal criticised Banerjee for her silence on the violent incidents and alleged that she was deliberately inciting protests.

“There has been violence in Murshidabad, but as the Chief Minister, she has failed to address the issue. She has not taken any action against the protestors. Instead, she met Muslim religious leaders to oppose a law that has already been passed by both Houses of Parliament and approved by the President of India,” Pal said.

He accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of appeasement politics aimed at consolidating Muslim votes ahead of the upcoming elections.

“She is openly defying a central law and provoking communities. This is not an allegation; it’s the truth. The police administration is inactive, and even they are coming under attack. Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas are being issued Aadhaar cards and added to voter lists. She is risking the state’s law and order for vote-bank politics,” he claimed.

Reacting to CM Banerjee’s statement about the INDIA Bloc uniting over the Waqf Act, Pal questioned her understanding of constitutional law.

“If she respects the judiciary, she should know that the Supreme Court will determine the merit of any law. Protests and emotional outbursts cannot dictate legal outcomes. The country functions based on constitutional principles, not statements by religious leaders,” he said.

Pal further emphasised that the central government is prepared to enforce the law across all states and will not back down under pressure.

“Even if some religious leaders oppose the law, the government stands by the Constitution and the judiciary,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee accused the Union government of being responsible for the recent tension and violence in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district during protests against the Waqf Act.

She also blamed the Border Security Force for alleged 'failure' in preventing miscreants from neighbouring Bangladesh from reportedly entering the Indian territory and creating violence in Murshidabad.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.