Game Changer's Naa Naa Hyraanaa Song Budget 10 Crore, Clocks 47 Million Views

NaaNaa Hyraanaa is a fusion melody filmed on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani over six days in the scenic landscapes of New Zealand.

The song was shot using an infrared camera. After landing in Auckland, Ram Charan traveled by helicopter to Christchurch for the shoot.

Cinematographer Tirru captured the essence of love through his stunning frames. Music composer Thaman introduced an innovative programming concept, creating a distinct sound with rich monotones. Aalim Hakim meticulously crafted Ram Charan’s striking look.

Manish Malhotra designed the wardrobe, perfectly complementing the song's theme.

With a reported budget of 10 crore, the song has already garnered 47 million views across all languages.

Game Changer is set for its worldwide release on January 10, 2025.