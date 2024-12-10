Amazon Tez: 15-Minute Delivery Joins the Quick Commerce Bandwagon!

Amazon has entered the fast-growing $6 billion rapid delivery sector in India, joining companies like Zomato’s Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes, and BigBasket. The e-commerce giant unveiled its new delivery service, Tez, which aims to bring everyday essentials to customers in under 15 minutes. Samir Kumar, the Country Manager of Amazon India, announced this move on December 10 during the company’s flagship event, Smbhav, held in Delhi.

Also read: 2024's Best Cars: The Top 10 New Releases Reviewed

Kumar expressed enthusiasm about the launch, highlighting that Tez would provide consumers with a new option for quick access to their daily needs. He also emphasized Amazon’s commitment to delivering “selection, value, and convenience” to customers, and reiterated the company’s long-term goal of establishing a large and profitable business in India. Tez aims to offer the widest range of products at the fastest speeds and best prices, ensuring coverage across all pin-codes in the country.

This marks the first significant initiative under Kumar’s leadership, following his appointment just two months ago, succeeding Manish Tiwary. Reports suggest that Amazon has been developing the Tez service for months, launching it at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly leaning towards quicker delivery services.

Also read: Zepto HR Head Resigns, CEO Aadit Palicha Takes Over HR Duties