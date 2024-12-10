Game Changer: Ram Charan Shares Video Glimpse

The highly anticipated big-budget film Game Changer is a collaboration between Ram Charan and director Shankar. The movie is set to make its theatrical debut worldwide on January 10 next year, just in time for the Sankranti festival. With the shooting already completed, the makers are continuously engaging the audience with regular updates. The songs released so far have received an excellent response from the audience. The film is a political action thriller.

Recently, Ram Charan shared a video recalling the shooting days of Game Changer. In the video, he reminisces about his moments spent during the shoot with the team, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Additionally, the makers recently released a melodious track titled "Nana Hairana," sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal. The song was penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, with music composed by Thaman, delivering an unforgettable tune. The two mass songs released from the movie have already impressed the audience, and the teaser has also received a great response.

The film features Kiara Advani, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, S.J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, the movie's story is written by Tamil star director Karthik Subbaraj. The music is composed by S.S. Thaman.