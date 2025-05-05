AP Govt Extends Maternity Leave to 180 Days, Lifts Two-Child Restriction

The Andhra Pradesh state government has extended the duration of maternity leave for its women employees from the existing 120 days to 180 days. This progressive step is expected to provide better support for maternal health, childcare, and overall well-being of working mothers.

Earlier, the rule limited this maternity leave benefit to women with up to two children only. However, the new policy removes that restriction, allowing all eligible women employees to avail the extended leave regardless of the number of children they have. This decision marks a major shift towards a more inclusive and compassionate approach to employee welfare.

The state government has clarified that these revised orders will come into immediate effect. This means women employees currently on maternity leave or those who are about to avail it can benefit from the new policy right away.

This bold reform is being widely welcomed by employee unions and women's rights groups, who have long demanded better maternity benefits in the public sector. It reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring work-life balance, gender equality, and a healthier environment for both mothers and their newborns.