AP Inter Supplementary 2025 Hall Tickets to be Released on May 6 at bie.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced that hall tickets for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 will be released tomorrow, May 6 at 11 AM. Students can download them from the official website: https://bie.ap.gov.in.

According to the board, students must enter their Hall Ticket Number or Aadhaar Number, along with their Date of Birth, to access and download their admit cards. This step is mandatory for all students appearing for the supplementary exams.

For those who face issues downloading online, the board has provided alternate options. Students can also get their hall tickets through the "Mana Mitra" mobile app or via WhatsApp by messaging 9552300009.

How to Download AP Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2025:

Visit the official website: https://bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the Advanced Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket link on the homepage

Enter your credentials (Hall Ticket/Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth)

Submit the details and view your hall ticket

Download and print the hall ticket for future use

The Advanced Supplementary Exams are a chance for students who did not pass in one or more subjects in the regular Inter exams to improve their results. These hall tickets are essential for entry into the exam hall.

BIEAP has advised all candidates to check their hall tickets carefully and contact the authorities if they notice any discrepancies.

For more information and updates, students should regularly visit the official BIEAP website or stay in touch with their respective colleges.