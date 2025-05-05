Jack Movie OTT Release: Siddu’s Action Flick Lands on Netflix May 8

Siddu Jonnalagadda's latest film, Jack, is all set to enthrall audiences with its streaming release, which is great news for fans of Telugu action movies. The movie, which ended up being a giant disaster at the box office, has hurt Siddu's market in both domestic and overseas.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Jack also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya as the female lead. Despite the movie's failure, fans are eagerly anticipating its OTT release.

After the success of Tillu Square, expectations have skyrocketed on Siddu Jonnalagadda, and he has failed to match them with Jack. That's the brutal side of attaining fame in Tollywood, and even though Siddu failed to meet expectations, people will still want to buy a ticket for his next film. That's the impact the Tillu movies and Siddu managed to leave on audiences.

Jack Movie OTT Release: When is the movie dropping on Netflix?

Earlier reports indicated that Netflix will release Jack on OTT starting on May 2nd. But that wasn't meant to be, as the streaming giant has delayed the release by a week. The film will now make its Netflix debut on May 8th.

With all Netflix films, Jack will also start streaming from 01:30 PM IST on May 8th. The film left the producer with more losses, but it remains to be seen if Jack will get love from Netflix viewers.