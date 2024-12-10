BJP, BJD engage in war of words over protest by Mission Shakti support staff

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Opposition Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday engaged in a war of words over the protest by the support staff of the Mission Shakti Department.

The Odisha Assembly also witnessed a huge ruckus prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the House till 11.30 a.m. The members of the ruling BJP and opposition BJD party continued the heated arguments in the House over the issue even after the House reassembled at 11.30 a.m.

Hundreds of community support staff under the Mission Shakti department have been protesting here under the banner of All Odisha GPLF Mission Shakti Workers Union over the 10-point demand, including nonpayment of salary for the past nine months and regularisation of their jobs. The organisation began the protest reportedly after discussions with the state government failed.

Senior leaders of the opposition BJD leaders also joined the protesting women support staff at lower PMG road on Tuesday demanding immediate release of their salaries and fulfilling other demands.

Speaking on the issue outside the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, “BJP-ruled state government is conspiring to stop the salaries of Mission Shakti women. More than 70 lakh women work as support staff under Mission Shakti. I strongly condemn this. We have always been supportive of the Mission Shakti movement. We will continue to support the Mission Shakti movement.”

“Discussions were held on the matter in the Legislative Assembly yesterday. I don’t want anyone to mislead the women workers. I am also appealing to the women support staff to not protest at the behest of someone,” said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The ruling party also held the previous Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government responsible for the hardships faced by support staff under Mission Shakti as it failed to extend their service agreement that expired in April this year.

Meanwhile, the women protesters asserted that they would hold an indefinite sit-in protest till their demands were fulfilled by the state government.

