TG EAPCET 2025 Results on May 15: Check at eapcet.tsche.ac.in

The results of the Telangana EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2025 will be declared on May 15, according to officials from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). The entrance exams, held from April 29 to May 4, saw a high turnout across streams.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 93.59% of students appeared — 81,198 out of 86,762 registered. The Engineering stream recorded a 94.04% attendance, with 2,07,190 candidates out of 2,20,327 taking the exam.

JNTU has already released the preliminary answer key, master question paper, and response sheets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams. Students can raise objections by paying ₹500 per question until 12 noon on Tuesday. If the objection is valid, the amount will be refunded. The preliminary key for the Engineering stream will be released at 5 PM on Monday, and objections can be submitted until 5 PM on May 7.

How to Check TG EAPCET 2025 Result:

Visit the official website: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the TG EAPCET 2025 result link

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Your result will appear on the screen

Verify all details carefully for accuracy

Download and print the result for future reference

Meanwhile, JNTU has denied allegations made by a student from Mancherial district who claimed that someone else wrote the exam on his behalf. EAPCET convener Prof. Dean Kumar stated that a thorough investigation was conducted.

The Chief Superintendent of Trinity College confirmed that the student wrote the exam for 2 hours and 56 minutes without any issues. JNTU also reviewed CCTV footage and found no irregularities. Officials stated the claims were baseless and urged students not to spread false information.